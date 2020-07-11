Airbus deliveries down 50% in first half 2020

Airbus delivered just under 200 aircraft during the first six months of the year, roughly half of the amount the manufacturer achieved over the same period in 2019.

That is according to the European air framer’s monthly update, which showed that Airbus handed over 36 commercial aircraft in June.

Last month’s number is a slight increase compared to 24 aircraft delivered in May and 14 in April, bringing the total for the first half of the year to 196 deliveries.

Among the deliveries in June were four A350-900s for Iberia, Air France and SAS, which were the only long-haul jets delivered in June. The rest comprised 31 A320-family aircraft and one A220.

A total of 11 A220s, 157 A320, five A330s and 23 A350s were delivered in the first half of 2020.

Airbus once again achieved zero new aircraft orders in June, bringing its total orders for the first half of 2020 to 298. This compares to 389 aircraft in the first half of 2019.

“The decrease [in orders] reflects the Covid-19 crisis,” Airbus said in a statement.

Guillaume Faury, the European planemaker’s CEO, said recently that Airbus’s 40 per cent cut on production and deliveries will last for two years.

Airbus made a €481 million ($522 million) loss in the first quarter of this year and Faury does not expect output to return to normal levels until 2025. He said deliveries will catch up with production by the end of next year.

ASUU donates N63.2 million twin lecture theatre to Unijos

Airbus is set to lay off 5,000 people in France, 5,100 in Germany, 1,700 in the UK, 900 in Spain and 1,300 across its other sites around the world amid its reduction in output.