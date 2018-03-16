Air raid: NAF’s undetonated bombs pose threat to Adamawa communities

Members of Adamawa communities have raised alarm over some suspected undetonated bombs found in Shaforon, a community in Numan, poses danger to residents of the entire Numan communities.

However, barely three months after more than 75 people were allegedly killed in a Nigerian Air Force bombardment, members of the affected communities are alleging that there are still some undetonated bombs dropped by Airforce that is a threat to them.

This is contained in a press statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday Evening in Adamawa State by the affected communities and sighed by Jonathan Lawrence who is the spokesman of the communities.

The community says, there is still an imminent threat from bombs after it discovered three suspected undetonated bombs in one of the affected communities and that there may be more buried within the community which could pose lethal threat to the farming community if not detected and detonated.

One of the leaders of the community, Prof. Wonotazakan Tagowa said, “Our community still lives in fear of the multiple bombs that were dropped here by the Nigeria Air Force.

“It is important that steps are taken to conduct aerial survey of these communities and identify where the remnants of the bombs are and safely evacuate and detonate them.

“Our communities are farming communities and they may step on these things and be killed by them.

“We have found some before and have reported to the relevant authorities who came and detonated them.”

Speaking on the attack the community’s spokesman, Lawrence Jocthan, “The SNEB pods and rockets with high explosive warheads shows that NAF used excessive unlawful force against our people.

“We are therefore showing Nigerians and the international community that just as Amnesty International reported, there are credible evidences that NAF raids on our villages had disastrous consequences and those raids were genocidal and constitute crime against humanity.”

Jocthan said, “We reject the narrative that the invasion of our villages was within the realm of herders-farmers.”

He explained that the security situation in the area had some clear, “Manifestations of complicity by government and security agencies.”

Saying that the Numan attack has some notable significance as it is the first in the country where military helicopters, drones and fighter jet were “used to provide aerial cover for Fulani terrorist to kill, maim and destroy property.”

The community used the occasion to call on Nigerians to classify the air force attack as “Gross abuse of human rights and acts of genocide crime against them.