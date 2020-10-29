Air Peace set for commercial flights into Johannesburg

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Air Peace, has announced that it will commence regular commercial flight operations from its Lagos hub into the Johannesburg, South Africa, soon, in keeping with its vision to provide seamless connectivity across cities.

The airline says it has made huge progress in meeting the stipulated requirements of the aviation authorities in both South Africa and Nigeria to enable it to launch flight operations into the country before the year runs out.

In a press release issued by the Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, the airline hinted that South Africa is one of the destinations which the Federal Government had designated Air Peace to operate into, adding that Lagos-JohannesburgLagos will be operated thrice a week.

Olisa stated that South Africa has always been on the radar of Air Peace as the airline is constantly reviewing its route network and looking at strategic ways of expanding it to provide immense value to Nigerians first, and other Africans.

He added that this focused route planning and expansion is driven by the airline’s ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative, an ambition to interconnect various cities through the provision of safe, comfortable, and cost-effective flights.

Reiterating the commitment of the airline to continuously add more connections to its route network, Olisa noted that apart from South Africa, Air Peace has also been designated to operate commercial flights into Mumbai, London, Guangzhou-China, Houston, with other destinations still in the works.

“We shall continue to strategically increase existing connections to give our customers more network options while also creating more employment opportunities for Nigerians”, he said.