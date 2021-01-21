Air Peace resumes Dubai flights Feb 5, increases operations to Enugu

Leading airline, Air Peace has announced the resumption of flights into Dubai via Sharjah commencing from February 5

Spokesperson of the airline, Mr. Stanley Olisa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Olisa said that the airline had also increased its flight frequency to and out of Enugu. He stated that the Dubai via Sharjah service would be operated once a week.

“We are delighted to announce that we shall be resuming flights to Dubai via Sharjah on February 5 and passengers can start booking on the website or the mobile app.

“Lagos-Dubai will operate on Fridays while Dubai-Lagos will be on Saturdays,” Olisa said.

He added that the flight frequency would be increased subsequently depending on observed passenger traffic.

“We urge our esteemed passengers to comply with all established COVID-19 protocols guiding international air travel,” he said.

Olisa added that “these new flights are in response to popular demand and a reflection of our resolve to reduce the air transportation burden of Nigerians.”

Air Peace launched its second international route-South Africa- in Dec. 2020, with other international destinations in the offing, such as Mumbai-India, Guangzhou-China, Houston-US and London.