The management and staff of Air Peace has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for its decision to close the Enugu international Airport in order to allow a proper repair and maintenance of the airports runway.

The runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu which will be closed for major repairs and works on the airfield was believed to have been given operators serious safety concerns.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, in a statement through its General Manager Corporate Affairs FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu says the move is aimed at resolving the existing safety and security concerns to flight operations.

The closure of the airport runway is scheduled for midnight of 24th of August and a date to reopen the runway according to the FAAN management will be communicated in due course.

The authority urged Airlines, passengers and Stakeholders to bear with them.

Commenting on this development, the Managing Director/CEO, Mr Allen Onyema said urged the government to go all out to put everything in place, within the period of the closure, that would make the airport rank among the best international airports in the country.

“We plead with the Federal Government to make the airport a 24hr flight operations airport by improving the night landing infrastructure”.

He also applauded the Government for the appointment of Captain Hamisu Yadudu as the Managing Director of FAAN.

“His appointment is a testimony to the Federal Government’s resolve to put result-driven persons at the helm of its agencies. Air Peace is not alone in this thought. Since his coming, airlines have started enjoying the services that would definitely improve the standards in the industry”.

Onyema assured that “the for the avoidance of doubt, Air Peace is fully and totally in support of this decision. Though the decision will affect the travelling public and, of course, the airline, we place the safety of the flying public, our crew and equipment above any commercial benefits”.

“We thank President Mohammadu Buhari for his resolve to attend to the infrastructural decay in the industry”.