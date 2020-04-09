The Federal Government of Nigeria yesterday, took delivery of the second batch of medical supplies and personnel from China through Air Peace as part of efforts to rid the country of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigerian flag the carrier operated its Boeing B777-200 ER (P4 5-NBVE) in a non-stop 14 hours service, which landed in Beijing, China at 14:18 pm local time on Tuesday and arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Wednesday after 15 hours non-stop flight, touching down at the airport at 4:25 pm local time.

The Federal Government on April 5 delivered the first batch of medical supplies from Istanbul, Turkey, airlifted by Nigeria’s carrier Air Peace

Air Peace Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE) loading medical supplies

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyema described the flight as historical and commended the Federal Government for its commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens from the dreaded pandemic that is ravaging the world.

Onyema also thanked the Federal Government for choosing an indigenous carrier to airlift the medical supplies from Turkey and China, observing that this is a huge encouragement to local airline operators and promotion of indigenous businesses, which create jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths.

“Another history was made yesterday, April 7, 2020, as Air Peace Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE) landed in Beijing, China, 14:18pm, for the airlift of the federal government of Nigeria’s medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.

”This is the first time a Nigerian airline would be doing a direct nonstop 14 hours flight to China. The aircraft operated another non-stop 15 hours flight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. All six-man crew are Nigerians. May God Almighty be praised for everything. We are all one under one God. Congratulations Nigeria,” Onyema said.

Among the materials brought in by the Air Peace flight include 16-tons of test kits, ventilators, disinfectant machines, disposable medical masks; medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, infra-red thermometers and other critical care items.