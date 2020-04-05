Lagos – Air Peace on Sunday delivered the first batch of the Federal Government’s medical supplies to fight against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic and treatment of those infected.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Toyin Olajide, said in a statement in Lagos that the medical supplies was carried by Air Peace aircraft Boeing 777 with registration number 5N-BWI.

Olajide said the aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday night.

She gave kudos to the Federal Government for its efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus disease in Nigeria.

Palm Sunday: Catholics in Jos adhere to safety directives on COVID-19

Olajide said that the Nigerian Government was ahead of some countries in the fight against the virus, which was devastating to mankind.

“The management of Air Peace commends the Federal Government for being proactive in the preparation for emergencies, preventing the spread of the virus.

“For also providing the kits and other medical equipment for the treatment of those infected by the pandemic.

“This shows that government is ready to fight this disease and it is even more prepared that governments of some of the advanced nations in the measures and strategies adopted to eradicate the virus,” she said.

Also, an inside source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the flight left Nigeria early Saturday for the seven hours flight to Turkey and was able to lift the supplies and returned to Nigeria before midnight.

The source also said apart from the first medical supplies, the airline would leave Nigeria for China on Monday with Boeing 777-ER marked 5N-BVE for another batch of medical supplies.

According to the source, Air Peace will also deliver another supplies for the Federal Government.

“It will leave for Beijing on Monday for 15 hours non-stop flight to China with its B777-ER with registration number 5N-BVE,” the source said. (NAN)

