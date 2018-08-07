Air Peace begins Kaduna service August 13

Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace has announced plans to commence daily flights from Lagos to Kaduna from August 13 as part of its no-city-left-behind project.

The airline had earlier announced commencement of its four weekly flights from Lagos, Abuja and Accra to Monrovia with effect from August 6.

A statement issued by the airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the carrier was pleased to connect and unite the South and North of Nigeria by air.

Air Peace, which recently secured the renewal of its International Air Transport Association Operation Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate, said broadening its route network in the North of Nigeria aligned with its determination to democratise flying experience, give hope to unserved and underserved destinations as well as positively impact the economies of destinations where it operates.

The carrier assured that many more domestic routes, including Makurdi, Warri and Port Harcourt NAF Base, would soon join its network under its no-city-left-behind project. Air Peace also confirmed that it would shortly reopen its Asaba and Sokoto operations.

Air Peace said, “We are delighted to announce that Kaduna will reflect on our route map starting from Monday, August 13, 2018, just exactly a week after commencement of our four weekly flights from Lagos, Abuja and Accra to Monrovia.

The launch of our daily flights from Lagos to Kaduna is a pleasing consolidation of our pledge to connect and unite Nigeria by air. We are convinced beyond any shadow of doubt that Nigeria stands to gain socially and economically if the North and South are seamlessly connected by air.

“Our flights to Kaduna will afford air travellers, especially in the North, an opportunity to experience the excellent services Air Peace has been reputed for since we commenced scheduled operations almost four years ago.

The new route will perfectly fit into our strategy to end the travel difficulties of the North of Nigeria with our flights to Abuja, Yola, Kano, Sokoto, Benue, among other cities in the area.

“We are determined to replicate the success of our intervention in the travel difficulties experienced on the Kano and Yola routes, which we inaugurated on February 12 and 15, 2018 respectively, as a way of appreciating the huge support we have continued to enjoy from the North of Nigeria.

We solicit the continued support and patronage of the flying public in our determination to deliver the best in air travel in Nigeria and beyond.”