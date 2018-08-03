Air Commodore Daramola appointed NAF spokesman

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has appointed Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola as its new spokesman to manage the public affairs activities of the force with effect from August 1, 2018.

He took over from Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olatokunbo Adesanya the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) who has been redeployed as Nigeria’s Defence Attache (DA) to Moscow, Russia.

A statement signed by Wing Commander, Bassey Okon for Director of Public Relations and Information stated that Air Commodore Daramola was the Commander, 041 Communications Depot, Shasha, Lagos before his recent appointment. He is a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 39 and was commissioned into the NAF as a Regular Combatant officer in September 1991.