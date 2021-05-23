Aide to Borno Rep member celebrates Shekau’s suicide, calls him “true hero

By Dilibe Michael

Bukar Tanda, a legislative aide to a serving member of House of Representatives from Borno State, has described murderous supreme leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau as as an admirable “true hero”, who had the courage to take his own life, rather than surrender during combat.

Tanda, who posted his view Thursday, on his known Facebook wall, works as an aide to Honourarable Kadiri Rahis, who currently represents Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, at the House of Representatives.

“I admire and appreciate his (Shekau’s) courage to terminate his life. He lived a life of a hero and died a true hero. He did it in such a way that not even traces of his corpse will be found” Tanda wrote.

Tanda’s comment is surprising, coming amid constant accusations from the military, alleging that some residents sympathize with Boko Haram fighters who have since 2009, killed countless number of people of all ages, majority of them men from hundreds of communities in Borno and parts of the northeast.

Boko Haram has also abducted and raped women, rendered more than 50,000 women widows and turned more than 50,000 children orphans.

The insurgents have also displaced close two million people in Borno, destroyed many communities, schools, hospitals, and other public and private facilities.