Aide reveals Donald Trump ‘to run in 2024 if he loses US election’

Donald Trump could return to politics if he loses the election and fight to be president in 2024, his former adviser has said.

Joe Biden needs just six electoral college votes to become president, according to the latest count by the Associated Press, with Team Trump vowing to take legal action in several key states.

But if Trump does lose his re-election bid, he may try to run again in four years time at the ripe old age of 78.

Bryan Lanza, former communications director for the Trump transition team, said Trump can ‘make a strong case to run again’ if he loses a tight race.

READ ALSO: FG deploys 1,000,000 free electric meters to Kano, Kaduna, others

Whether the Republican party would let that happen remains to be seen. Lanza added that Trump in 2024 ‘would be younger than Biden is now’, which is not true as the former Vice President is 77.

According to Metronews UK, Lanza told the Today programme: ‘Biden will have the opportunity to guide this country out of Covid, and we’ll see what his successes and failures are.

‘And there’s nobody in the Republican party that can challenge President Trump in the primaries.’

Daily Times reports that Presidents are not allowed to serve more than two terms, but the US constitution does not mention anything about whether the two terms have to be consecutive.

It’s still not known just when the final results will roll in due to the increased number of mail-in ballots this year delaying counts, while Trump’s campaign manager has also said they will request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin after it was won by Biden by 20,000 votes.