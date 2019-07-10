By Isaac Job, Uyo

Worried by the level of insecurity at the Akwa Ibom state University, the management of the institution has donated two surveillance vehicles to the state police command for monitoring security situation in the two campuses of the university.

The two surveillance vehicles would serve at the main campus of the university in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area and Obio Akpa sub- campus in OrukAnam Local Government Area respectively.

Presenting the vehicles to the state Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, the Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom state University, Prof. Eno Ibanga said the donation of the surveillance vehicles to the police is a fulfilment of his promise to security operatives during the last stakeholders meeting he had with the host communities of the institution.

Prof. Ibanga said the meeting was held in the wake of security threats in the university occasioned by the killing of a student by hoodlums and prevalence of other violent crimes in the institution.

“Definitely, whatever we promised during the security meeting has been fulfilled even beyond. Remember, we said I would ask Governor Udom Emmanuel to do a perimeter fence and when the governor commissioned internal roads in the university, he ordered for perimeter fencing to be installed in the campus for the safety of our students,” he recalled.

Prof. Ibanga commended the police for their dexterity in handling security issues on campus and hopes that the vehicles would assist them to curb the insecurity that is threatening the peace of the institution in recent times.

“The police have been doing their work. Most of you sleep and don’t know what happens. Last night, I was on phone with the commissioner of police and the divisional police officer of OrukAnam Local Government Area and one of the university host communities because of the incident that happened.

“I expect the police to rise to the occasion in matters of security in the university to protect lives and properties in the institution,” he said.

Responding, the state Commissioner of Police, Zakari Ahmed said security issues need total collaboration between the police and members of the public and appreciated the university’s management for the contribution to security operations around the university community