As the final document of making the Ibom Deep Sea Port a reality awaits approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Akwa Ibom State government has commended all the federal agencies in charge of port development for their cooperation and support for making the process easier for the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Mr. Akan Okon, said the cooperation from Federal Government agencies to make the project possible was commendable.

“For us to get to this level on the Ibom Deep Sea Port, we have received the support of all the federal agencies that are involved in port development, that is why we have been able to get to the level we are and I want to thank all of them for the support they have given which is an act of patriotism in believing in the project that is capable of generating the much needed employment opportunities for our country.

“Am happy to tell you that, we have gone through internationally acceptable bidding and procurement processes which started with the approval of the Updated Business Case and Approval of Procurement Process by the Ministerial Project Development Steering Committee which is made up of the Federal agencies, the ministry of transportation, Nigerian Port Authority [NPA], ICRC and other agencies.

“As I speak to you, based on that process, the head of team has been executed by all parties and what is called Full Business Care which is the final document is ready and is with the Federal Ministry of Transportation who will now present to Federal Executive Council for approval, once that is signed, we are good to go”, he said.

He explained that the Federal Government serious attention to the realisation of the project may not be unconnected with the comparative advantage the Ibom Deep Sea Port has over other ports in the country.

“The truth is that Ibom Deep Sea Port is natural deep sea port that would allow the latest (the post Panama) vessels to come in there easily as compared to the existing ports we have now. Draught is not too deep while Ibom sea port is located at about draught of 8.5, which allows for big vessels to come in. This port will not be a Nigeria port, it is in the world map and is going to guarantee employment for Nigerians, increase revenue for Nigerians and so, there is no way federal agencies will not support and that is why they have supported it because they know the entire nation stands to gain from the operation of this port”, he said.

On the completion date of the project, he said: “Government is a continuum and I want to thank the governor in what he has done in his belief in Akwa Ibom project by ensuring that those project that have a life touching effect in the lives of our people is pursued. The Deep sea Port is not a project that has short gestation period, it takes to time.

“Am certain, given the way we want to proceed, the process will be phased and a certain aspect of the phased project will be completed in the life of this administration; and it is expected that with successive plans we have in the state, the successive administration will pull up to ensure the project is competed”, he said.