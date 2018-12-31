A’Ibom govt expects Spanish firm, 5 diplomats

The Akwa Ibom State Government in partnership with EHP Spanish company are expecting 5 diplomats to attend the foundation ceremony of a world class multi-lingual resource centre in the state. Addressing correspondents in Uyo on Sunday, the Spanish Ambassador and Director of EHP, Senor Carlos Garclas, said the presence of International Diplomat, High Commissioners and even their President were necessary considering the fact that the proposed multi-lingual centre would teach languages of their countries. He said diplomats of other countries and their High Commissioners have indicated interest to embrace the project. Mr. Garclas appreciated Governor Emmanuel for approval of the state twenty per cent counterpart fund as well as donation of land for the project. “The protocol of inviting a President of another country and their Ambassadors to a state involved a clearance letter from the State Governor or the President. “We called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to please send an invitation or clearance letter through us to this eight countries that have indicated interest to be here on the occasion of the forthcoming ground breaking”, he said. Meanwhile, he listed the country’s President and Diplomats who indicated interest to attend the ground breaking to include the Gabonese President – Monsieur Ali Bongo Ondimba, His Excellency, Señor Marcelino Ansorema, the Spanish Ambassador, Monsieur Denys Gauer – France, Mr. Bernard Schlagheck – Germany, Zhou Pingjian – China, Christopher Thornley – Canada, W. Stuart Symington – USA, including the African Diplomats Monsieur, Kane Espouse M. Toure – Ivory Coast, Job Obiang – Equatorial Guinea and Corentin Akendengué – Gabon. The Nigerian based partner, Monsieur Mba Marc, who confirmed the report, said the project is under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Akwa Ibom State Government. He further confirmed that the Memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the project between Akwa Ibom State Government and EHP Development Company with Dombelt Int has been endorsed by the State Ministry of Education, led by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Victor Inoka and his Justice counterpart, Barr. Uwemedimo Nwoko and Akwa Ibom State Investment Cooperation (AKICORP). He emphasised that the signing of the MoU and the fulfillment of Akwa Ibom State Government twenty per cent partnership through the land donation for the project has opened a door of International communication and intellectual cones in the history of our great nation and Africa at large. Garclas mentioned that Rescue Mission University, Georgia, USA will host a Gala night on the date of the ground breaking to award an Honorary Doctorate Degree to qualify intellectual Nigerians that have distinguished themselves in their different fields of endeavours. Speaking further, he assured the Akwa Ibom State government of capital flight reduction through the resource centre 90m length Tunnel Aquarium weighing 57715kg. He said: “For tourism to thrive in this state, we have include an Acrylic time Aquarium of 90 metre length in our resource centre which will reduce capital flight in regards to public and private school students on excursion nationwide and turn the State into a tourist attractive site as the first state in West Africa to host such facility.’ “Our project will curb capital flight for about N2 trillion per annum and reduces migration of best brain in the country”, he affirmed.