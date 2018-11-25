A’Ibom elders route for commission of enquiry

As political campaigns intensify for 2019 general election, Akwa Ibom elders have urged Governor Udom Emmanuel to constitute a commission of enquiry into the past killings and kidnappings experienced in the state between 2007 and 2015 general elections.

The elders said the commission will identify the mastermind and spell out appropriate sanction for the culprits and forestall possible breakdown of law and order during the 2019 general election.

The elders also said that the appeal became necessary following threat of ‘Warsaw’ drummed by desperate political party to capture the state in 2019 elections.

In a press conference in Uyo weekend, the elders noted that the state had since progressed from the dark era of 2007-2015 and far from the dictatorial regime of 1984.

The elders led by Senator Anietie Okon suspected that the perpetrators of wanton killings in the state during the past election years could be used to cause mayhem and terror in next year poll.

“We strongly reiterate our position that no level of intimidation will be allowed to plunged our state into the anarchical dictates of federal elements whether EFCC, Nigeria police or military.”

Senator Okon warned the National Chairman of APC to concentrate on redirecting the failed ‘change’ agenda instead of plotting to conquer Akwa Ibom.