Isaac Job, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has suspended the chairman of Abak Local Government Area, Imoh Williams over alleged assault on a member which video is trending on the social media.

Vice Chairman of the council, Mrs. Benita Ukpe has been mandated to take over the affairs of the council pending when the state House of Assembly concludes investigations on the matter.

The suspension which was declared during Thursday’s plenary came through a motion moved by House Leader, Udo Akpan and seconded by Aniekan Uko, who both noted that the act was capable of jeopardizing the image of Akwa Ibom state and the character of the council chairman.

The House has therefore, committed the case to its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the assault and make recommendations to the House within one month. The House also called on the police to fast track investigation on the criminal aspects of the matter.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the plenary, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and member representing Etinan state Constituency, Aniefiok Dennis said the steps were taken to redeem the image of the state and to ensure protection of citizens.

He cautioned public office holders to be mindful of their conduct as the seventh assembly would not tolerate any act of rascality on the part of public office holders.

Dennis however, assured that due process will be followed and the Abak council chairman will be given the opportunity for fair hearing before major decisions are taken on the matter.

“The seventh assembly owes every Akwa Ibom person, including the victim of the assault some sense of protection. But, we want to assure the Abak council chairman and the people of Abak that he will be given the opportunity for fair hearing. We also want to sound a note of warning to other public office holders that we would not tolerate any act of assault on members of the public,” he said

Investigation reveal that Governor Udom Emmanuel had on Wednesday advised the state House of Assembly to probe into a trending case of assault suspected to be on the directive of the chairman of the embattled council area .

It was gathered that Gov. Udom gave the directive in connection with a trending video showing a man being physically assaulted, who accused the suspended council chairman of owing him N75, 000 and demanding for payment.

In the video, the chairman felt insulted and ordered his boys to assault the young man who was thereafter, beaten mercilessly until he begged the chairman to rescue him from the boys.