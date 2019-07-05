By Isaac Job, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has confirmed the 19 commissioner and two special assistant nominees sent by Governor Udom Emmanuel sent to the assembly for screening.

Speaker of the House, Aniekan Bassey, who confirmed the list yesterday at plenary in Uyo, said the nominees had earlier been screened by the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions.

He advised the confirmed commissioners and special assistants to add value to the state executive council and bring more development to the people of the state.

“Accordingly, the list of commissioners and advisers sent by the Gov. Udom Emmanuel is hereby confirmed. The Clerk to the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren is directed to forward the confirmation list to the governor,” the speaker said.

Those commissioners confirmed are Akan Okon, Ime Ekpo, Nse Essien, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Monday Uko, Linus Nkan, Okpolupm Etteh, Ephraim Inyangeyen, Ekong Sampson, Charles Udoh, Orman Esin, and Dr. Iniobong Essien.

Others include Dr. Dominic Ukpong, Dr. Glory Edet, Udo Ekpenyong, Uno Etim Uno, Rapheal Bassey, Victor Bassey and Ukpong Akpabio while Sunny Ibuot and Mrs. Ekemini Umoh were confirmed as special advisers.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Aniefiok Dennis has urged journalists to be objective in the coverage and reportage of the House.

He assured that the assembly would handle all requests from journalists speedily, honestly and professionally, adding that the committee is committed to the free flow of information at all times.