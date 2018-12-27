A’Ibom APC promises to make Buhari’s campaign rally huge success

Like this: Like Loading...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom has confirmed its readiness for the flag-off of the South-South zonal campaign rally of its presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled to hold this Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. The party stated its preparedness to host the President yesterday after the Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, the Managing Director Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone Authority, Mr. Umana Umana among other party stalwarts took official custody of 30,000 capacity stadium from the state government. Umana, who is the chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the President Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign flag-off told a press conference that everything has been put in place for the event. He said the APC intends to use the rally to send a message to Nigerians that Buhari would be reelected in 2019. His words, “It is going to be a national APC event. We are expecting to host Mr. President in person, the vice-president in person, the national chairman of our party, the national leader of our party and all of the national leaders of our party, the national working committee, APC governors, ministers and APC members from all over Nigeria. “So indeed this rally will provide the foundation for the take-off of our presidential campaigns and we will be expecting the 30,000 Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to be filled to the brim. From the feedback we are getting from our members all over Akwa Ibom and all of the South-South states and from other states in Nigeria we know that that stadium is going to be filled to capacity. “The good people of Akwa Ibom state are very excited and enthusiastic and they are waiting to receive the President. Again, we are not surprised because the good people of Akwa Ibom state have felt the impact of the good works undertaken by Mr. President. “We have had occasion in the past to review the scorecard of Mr. President not just for all Nigerians but as it affects Akwa Ibom and that is why our members in the state are very excited. The good people of Akwa Ibom who are not even members of our party are also very enthusiastic about receiving the President and to thank him ahead of the election for what he has done for the state, the South-South zone and the people of Nigeria. “So attendance at this rally would also be a way of sending a message to Mr. President that we appreciate what he has done for our people in terms of the key strategic appointments which he has given to sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom state and clearly this is unprecedented. “When you look at appointments that are based on the discretion of Mr. President for example the appointment of the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. President on National Assembly Matters and I also sit by the special grace of God as the Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone Authority, the Minister of Budget and National Planning. I can go on and on. In all we have up to about sixty federal appointments”.