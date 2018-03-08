AIB report: Dana Air says it is ready for audit

...promises better service

Dana air has said that as an airline which is thriving on safety, it welcomes the recent audit ordered by the Federal Government stating that it is willing to work with the team and the FG to demonstrate its commitment not just to flying but to flying safe.

Recall in the wake of the runway event, FG had asked relevant agencies to audit the airline

The airline in a statement released yesterday, thanked the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) for releasing the preliminary report on the Port Harcourt runway incident involving one of its aircraft on 23rd of February 2018.

Excerpts of the reports confirmed that the Air Traffic Control, an arm of the Nigerian Air Space Management Agency that is saddled with the responsibility of issuing instructions that the pilots are required to obey, had cleared the pilot in command to land.

The airline’s statement further read that the pilot of that flight is a happily married man and a proud father of three beautiful children.

The airline’s statement read, “He (the pilot) has over 30 years experience in the aviation industry and is one of the very best in his profession, meticulous in his duties, and headhunted from another domestic airline where he also served as the head of safety and quality standards.”

“Considering the safety measures that we have put in place and our huge investment in training and retraining of our crew and pilots, we decided not to join issues, but to rather wait on the report of the AIB, the authentic body responsible for such investigations.”

“In 2013, The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and its foreign partners, the Flight Safety Group, carried out an audit on our operations and in 2016, as a result of our commitment to global safety standards, we applied to become a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), went through their audit and subsequently became a member in 2016.”

“We, therefore welcome the recent audit ordered by the Federal Government and we are willing to work with the team and the FG to demonstrate our commitment not just to flying but to flying safe.”

“Our route and fleet expansion program is still very much on course and we remain dedicated to our recent interline and aircraft partnership with Asky airline, another formidable airline in Africa.”

We wish to thank the honorable minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika, who has proven himself as a technocrat, and our esteemed guests for keeping faith with us while the incident was under investigation and we wish to reassure our guests of our commitment towards providing safe, reliable and affordable air transport.