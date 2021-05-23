AIB recovers black box of crashed jet, begins investigation

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB -N) said it has been mandated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to lead the investigation into the crash of a military aircraft that occurred on Friday at Kaduna International Airport.

In the past, military plane crashes were investigated by a board within the Nigerian Airforce without the involvement of the AIB, a body statutorily set up to investigate air accidents and serious incidents in the aviation sector.

General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, Tunji Oketunbi, in a statement on Saturday, May 22, said the aircraft’s black box has been recovered and investigation has commenced.

According to him, “Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.”

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military personnel lost their lives in ill fatal crash on Friday evening.