We followed the checklist, says Bristow

The Accident Investigation Bureau, (AIB) Nigeria says it has commenced an investigation into the engine failure of a helicopter belonging to Bristow helicopters in Port Harcourt.

In a statement by the spokesperson for AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, says the Sikorsky 92 aircraft declared emergency in an offshore platform en route Port Harcourt from GERD, with 13 passengers onboard stressing that there was no fatality.

According to Oketunbi, from the information gathered so far, the pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control ATC declaring left Engine Failure, adding that the aircraft was cleared left Base Runway 22 for expeditious landing and landed safely.

The AIB team of safety investigators from the regional office in Enugu has commenced an investigation.

In a related development, the Helicopter company in a statement emphasized that the Bristow crew followed established aircraft procedure in line with Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority-approved Operations Manual Part B Checklist to reduce the engine to idle power on the helicopter as a precautionary measure following a warning in the cockpit.

However, there is conflict in the number of passengers onboard, the helicopter company says only 11 persons were on board while ain gave 13.

“The aircraft was inbound to land at the Port Harcourt Nigerian Airforce Base from an offshore location with 11 passengers on board”.

“The incident occurred in the Port Harcourt Control Zone with approximately 4 nautical miles (nm) to land. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the hangar without incident”.

“Bristow is working with the respective authorities leading the investigation into the incident”, the statement added.