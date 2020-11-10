Ahmed Musa leads Eagles to Benin camp

By Ben Alaiya

As expected, Coach Genot Rohr was one of the first to arrive at the Heritage Hotel camp of the national team, ahead of Friday’s Nations Cup qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Other officials were also with him. Those who could not make the cut will arrive in Benin City on Tuesday morning.

Super Eagles spokesman, Babafemi Raji, said flight hitches had delayed some players and officials from arriving early in the Edo state capital but assured that all efforts are being made for the officials and players to be in the city by Tuesday morning.

Training has now been scheduled to commence on Tuesday evening. Raji, revealed that team skipper, Ahmed Musa, is already in town for the match along side Paul Onwuachu, Maduka Okoye, Daniel Apkeyi and about five other players that he cannot immediately give details of.

The Nigeria Police in Edo state, has already given indications that the protection of the team is uppermost in its mind and will ensure that the team is safe during its stay in Benin City.

Skipper Musa, has already assured that the team will take good care of the Leone Stars and ensure victory for Nigeria in the Afcon qualifier, even as he again said the team will not underrate the opposition.

If Nigeria wins the double header against the Leone Stars, they will have qualified for the Afcon championship scheduled for Cameroon in 2021.