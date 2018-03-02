Ahmed advocates financial autonomy for the judiciary

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has thrown his weight behind financial autonomy for judicial and legislative arms of government.The governor who emphasized that financial independence of those arms of government becomes necessary, explained that ,We cannot hope to achieve the separation of powers as well as checks and balances envisaged by our constitution if different arms of government are financially reliant on another”.

Speaking at the National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), held at the Kwara State Banquet Hall, Ilorin, the governor noted that the current national economy has hindered the desired autonomy rather than accelerating it.

According to the Governor, “As desirable as this autonomy is, it is more likely to succeed when our economy becomes more stable, and our revenues improve.Governor Ahmed who also agitated for institutional reforms in the country, said “while some of the constitutional amendments are necessary in view of the changing dynamics of our country, I believe that Nigeria is more in need of institutional reforms than anything else.

What Nigeria needs are strong institutions to implement our laws, improve management of public resources, create prosperity for the good of the majority and secure the confidence of all citizens regardless of who is leading the country.”National President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmud (SAN) had in his remarks praised the Kwara State Government on its giant stride in developing the state over the years and appealed for more investment on judicial infrastructure and improvement of Judges’ welfare.

Mahmud expressed worries over the spate of insecurity witnessed in Taraba, Benue, Zamfara and several other states that had led to the loss of lives and property.

The NBA President therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to do all within its powers to address the multiplicity of security challenges facing the country.