Sergio Aguero was involved in a car accident on the way to Manchester City training on Wednesday morning.

The Argentinian forward was en route to the Etihad Campus facility centre when he was involved in the crash.

Aguero walked away unscathed from the accident, though the striker’s Range Rover was not lucky as the car had severe damage to the front right wheel.