Aguero breaks Rooney’s goal record in last EPL game for City

Sergio Aguero signed off for Manchester City in style by breaking Wayne Rooney’s record of scoring the most Premier League goals for a single club.

City’s all-time record goalscorer, who will leave the club at the end of the season when he is out of contract, scored his 184th Premier League goal on the final day of the season in the 5-0 victory over Everton.

Aguero was a 65th-minute substitute but quickly added two goals to pass the record of Rooney, who scored 183 goals for Manchester United.

It also matched his debut for City in 2011 when he scored twice as a substitute in a 4-0 victory over Swansea City.

“I want to say thanks to my team-mates because they have helped me a lot – thank you for everything,” Aguero told Sky Sports after the game.

“I’m a striker, my target is to score goals so I’m so happy because it’s my last game so to score two goals is fantastic for me.

“When I came here the first title for me was the most important, for the club and for me, then Man City started to win more titles so I’m so happy because it’s not easy to be 10 years at one club, for me it’s an honour.”

Aguero could still feature in the Champions League final against Chelsea next Saturday but already leaves the club as the most decorated player in their history.

The 32-year-old celebrated his fifth Premier League title success after the final whistle and Pep Guardiola’s side will head to Porto next week fun of confidence after finishing the season in style.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden were on target before the introduction of Aguero just after the hour.

The striker’s season has been ruined by injury after knee surgery last summer and he had some niggles in the build-up to the match.

But his goals confirms that he will have the best goals-per-minute ratio of any player in the history of the Premier League.

“We love him so much – he is a special person for all of us,” Guardiola said. “We cannot replace him.

“There are many players who have helped us here, he showed his quality in those 30 minutes.”

Aguero’s future is still to be confirmed but Spanish giants Barcelona are favourites to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.