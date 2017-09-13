Traditional ruler urges Nigerians to return to Agriculture

The traditional ruler of Umuleri in Anambra East Local Government of the State Igwe Beneth Izuchukwu Emeka, has advised Nigerians to return back to land so that the country can achieve food sufficiency and economic growth. Igwe Emeka who is the Okebo made the call in an interview with newsmen in his palace during his celebration of this year’s new yam festival.

The monarch said the call had become imperative given the importance of agriculture to the socio-economic development of the country. The traditional ruler stressed that agriculture was a veritable source of overcoming the current recession in the country.

He said “there is need for people to embrace agriculture by returning to farms, there is no society that can live comfortably without agriculture”.

Agriculture, he said, is the major source of livelihood of many families and therefore, its importance in the life of a nation cannot be over emphasized.

According to the Traditional ruler, If the youths and other Nigerians go back to the farm, it will not only reduce Nigeria’s overdependence on oil but it will also help to fight poverty, unemployment and the present economic challenges in the country.

Igwe Emeka, however, underscored the need for all Nigerians to promote peace across the nation so as to achieve speedy development in the country, adding that peace was the essential requirement for the growth of any nation. “Our role is to preach peace; we should also ensure that people live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliation. This is because no meaningful development could be achieved in any society without peace, as peace is priceless and non-negotiable; it is the necessary requirement for the development of any nation”, he said.

He commended his people for the peace in the community and urged them to strive harder to enhance development in the area.

He also advised his subjects and other Nigerians to be law-abiding, while respecting constituted authorities in the interest of peace and national development. He particularly urged the citizens of the State, as the November 18, Governorship election draw nearer to support the candidate that can formulate, implement and delivered good policies and programmes of government to the people in order to bring about the overall development of the State and the country at large.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka