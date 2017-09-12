FADAMA III, research institutes to collaborate for high yield seed varieties

Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, on Monday, Mr Victor Atilola, has said that FADAMA III Additional Financing project would collaborate with research institutes for high yielding seed varieties.

Atilola said this at a one-day retreat organised for FADAMA III Additional Financing technical committee members in Ibadan.

The permanent secretary said that the issue of research was dynamic and change was paramount, and stressed the need for farmers to be abreast of latest agriculture technologies and inputs.

He said FADAMA III Additional Financing project would not be able to grow if farmers had no

knowledge of contemporary farming techniques, especially in the area of rice and cassava production which was the main focus of the project.

He added that “linking up with relevant research institutions that have the mandate of these crops would boost farmers’ production and make them be on the same page with modern technology in agricultural production.”

He advised farmers to have a change of attitude, saying some farmers had benefitted from

agricultural credit loan of Central Bank of Nigeria but were yet to make returns in the past three years.

The permanent secretary said government had only recovered 40 per cent of the loan and urged farmers to make returns so that others who were yet to benefit would be able to do so.

In his contribution, Mr Nathanal Olayinka, the Oyo State Coordinator of FADAMA III, said the retreat was essential because the decision making body of FADAMA Project converge and deliberate on achievements recorded so far.

Olayinka said the retreat was also aimed at discussing challenges and look at ways of solving them.

He advised farmers who benefitted from FADAMA III Additional Financing project to be serious with what there were doing and take farming as business and not as subsistence activity.

Stories by Azubike Nnadozie, with Agency reports