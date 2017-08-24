Community leaders charged to re-orientate youths on agriculture

The Chairman, Anambra Central Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno, has advised community leaders and elders to re-orientate the youth toward self-employment drive through participation in agriculture and agro-allied businesses.

Ilouno is also the Eze-Dunu of Ifitedunu community.

Ilouno gave the advice when he spoke with newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday on the significance of the New Yam (Iwe Ji) Festival among Igbo people.

The traditional ruler said, “Agriculture remains the surest way to provide jobs for teeming number of youths in our communities’’.

“It is good we let the youth who still think that white-collar jobs are there, to desist from such wishful thinking as the white-collar jobs are no more there.

“So, it will be more profitable that youths go into self-employment and other direct productive ventures, especially participating in modern agriculture and its value-chain businesses.’’

He further urged community leaders to partner with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and other agencies for such establishments to commence skills acquisition programmes for youths in their various communities.

“Idleness among the youth should not be allowed, they should be advised and supported to get engaged with a trade or handiwork.’’

On the New Yam Festival in Igbo land, Ilouno said that it was all about thanking God for a bountiful harvest as well as life to see another harvest season.

“The celebration is all about giving thanks to God Almighty that has made the land productive for us as a people, once more.

‘’It is also for His grace in given us life as well as good health to harvest our crops.’’

The New Yam Festival is celebrated between August and October each year by Igbo people, worldwide.

Azubike Nnadozie, with Agency report