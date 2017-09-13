Africa’s biggest hatchery, feed mill opens in Kaduna

Africa’s biggest hatchery and feed mill constructed by Olam Grains Nigeria was inaugurated Tuesday in Kaduna.

The company, constructed at$ 150 million, consists of feed mill, hatchery and breeder farm, Olam’s Business Head, Vinod Mishra, has said.

Mishra told journalists that the company would process 180,000 tonnes of corn and 75,000 tonnes of soya beans annually on feeds production, and would produce 360,000 tonnes of animal feeds yearly.

A total of 1.6 million day-old-chick will be hatched every week, the official said, adding that the company has a 50,000 tonnes of on-site storage and had outsourced similar storage volume.

Mishra said the company was also engaged in the training of farmers to increase yields and profitability as well as provide employment.

It could be recalled that the project was flagged-off on April 10, 2016 at Chikpiri Gabas village by Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i.

Azubike Nnadozie, with Agency reports