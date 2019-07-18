Sunday Nwakanma – Umuahia

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu says agriculture remains the major pillar that can solve the problems of unemployed and industrialization bedevilling the Nigerian economy.

Gov. Ikpeazu was speaking at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, while flagging-off the 2019 farming season, a programme organised by the Bank of Agriculture in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Abia state government.

Ikpeazu noted that any state that is serious about sustainable growth must find a way to mainstream agriculture, expressing his confidence that Abia people would seize the opportunity provided by the Bank of Agriculture to reignite their interest in agriculture.

The governor described the choice of Abia state for the event as apt, stressing the need for agriculture to be taken by all as a pillar of economic development and not a part time thing and urged Abia youth to use agriculture as a major vocation by leveraging on the provision made by the Bank of Agriculture with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He disclosed that Abia state has been a leading light in agriculture and has established poultry clusters which would cut across the three senatorial zones of the state, produced over four million palm seedlings as well as increased rice production, adding that the Abia rice to be produced by December would be enough to feed the state.

Also speaking, the Governor of Imo state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Gerald Ironna said his government would partner with the Bank of Agriculture to grow the economy of the state.

He saluted the achievements and prowess of his Abia state counterpart in agriculture, particularly in the oil palm sub-sector and expressed hope that soon, Abia would begin to reap the benefits of the agricultural innovations of Gov. Ikpeazu.

In a keynote address, the acting Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture, Prof. Gabriel Okenwa said the federal government has recorded many successes in agricultural programmes and has initiated other programmes to boost local production.

He stated that Mr. President has given support in the efforts of moving agriculture forward and diversifying the economy.

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. John Kennedy Opara charged everyone to leverage agriculture to grow the economy of Nigeria and thanked the governor for attracting the event to Abia state.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Nwamaka Ikonne said the event provides an opportunity for government at all levels to interact with stakeholders to move agriculture forward.

She informed that Abia state is the second state to host the event in the country and disclosed that the theme for this year: “Agricultural financing: A panacea for sustainable national development” is apt.