In view of the huge potentials of the nation in agriculture and the need to harness it to the benefit of the populace and make more entrepreneurs, an agro farmer has canvassed for support and incentives for farmers in mitigating the myriad challenges that farmers are faced with in this clime.

Mr Rowland Oshiotse, the Chief Executive Officer of O & O Agro Farms, stated that though there are huge potentials in agriculture, most of the profit made goes into the infrastructure needed that ordinarily would have been in place if the government and its agencies invest in the many areas of agriculture.

Mr Oshiotse who went into cassava farming and processing of garri, three years ago stated that the terrain was tough and most of those that introduced him into cassava farming have quit the business because of the huge challenges experienced.

The masters degree holder from National University, San Diego, California, USA stated that “We have moved from harvesting cassava to be sold outright to adding value by processing it, which involves peeling, washing, frying, sieving and then handpicking in a hygienic environment and packaging in attractive sealed bags and then distributing to supermarkets and shopping malls.”

Mr Oshiotse stated that he has been hearing of funding and grants to support farmers, but he hasn’t gotten one and the farmers he knows haven’t gotten one as government and the corporate needs to do more in supporting farmers in Nigeria, not just in funding alone.

“We have been in this business, cassava farming for three years and it was my money and funds gotten from my family that I have used so far. The terrain is very tough as you need to be there at your farm to oversee things.

Your presence cannot be over emphasised. We desire to expand the business but need investors and distributors that can partner with us as we are not just building a company but a brand.”

“Farmers don’t just need funds but a great support system in mentorship and incentives that will help in cushioning the labour and resources put into it. Processing is big business in agricultural chain and very profitable but substantial investment is needed in the business”, says Mr Rowland Oshiotse.