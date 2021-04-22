Agric ministry to deploy 75,000 extension workers, 60,000 tractors for mechanization programme

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has stated that the Federal Government is targeting about 60, 000 tractors to drive the Agricultural Mechanization Programme.

Nanono said this when he received in the audience the Participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) NO 43(2021) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister also informed the participants of the ministry’s plans to increase agricultural Extension Workers to 75,000 on various value chains for efficient food production and self – sufficiency.

In a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer, Ezeaja Ikemefuna on Wednesday, Nanono noted that the Programme would ensure a paradigm – shift from subsistence practice to commercial agro- industrial farming for food production, procurement of agricultural processing plants, fertilizer production, and enhance value chains among others.

While explaining the benefits of having the Mechanization programme, he said that it would enhance local technologies evolution with over 600 Private Sector Driven Services centers, equipped, tractors, farming implements, storage and IT Facilities.

‘’This would address the challenge of feeding the Nation’s growing population and achieving food sustainability, create jobs for teeming Nigeria Youths and boost the economy,’’ he added.

In her remarks, the leader of the delegation and Director, Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Olufumilayo Para-Mallam, the Director of Studies (NIPSS), said that the theme for the SEC 43, 2021 as approved by Mr. President, is Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation’’ adding that the ministry is critical to sustainable development and diversification of the Economy.

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe stated that ‘’ Policy and Programme implementation is the nerve of every Government as political leaders translate their wishes, aspirations and promises to the people through aspect of Governance, especially for a country that has survived the devastation of COVID -19 Pandemic cannot come at a better time than now’’.

While giving a review of Agricultural Policies in Nigeria, the Director, Planning and Policy Coordination in the Ministry, Alhaji Zubairu Abduallahi stated that the need for presidential intervention for integrating agricultural financing and inputs into agricultural value chain development of the Ministry.