Agoro advises Buhari not to contest 2019 election, but retire home

The National Chairman of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr. Olapade Agoro, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to bury the thought of seeking a re-election in 2019.

Agoro, who has severally run as the presidential candidate of his party said rather than seeking a fresh tenure, Buhari should return to his hometown, Duara in Katsina State for a good rest.

Dr. Agoro in an interview with another newspaper said the President has not performed as expected as it appears he is not in charge of his government.

He said: “If it is in a civilized society, he would have left office. Buhari has done his best, so he should go back to his village to rest. He has not been able to perform; he is not in control.”

The NAC chairman also said he is willing to take the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari as his running mate come 2019.

“I am sure and certain that I am coming to power in 2019 and people will start seeing the sign before June. The sign would be in the horizon.

“I know that by the grace of God, whether APC, PDP or third force; they will see me in power. This is my time; this is the time for honesty and righteousness in government.

“Buhari won’t contest. If his wife, Aisha is interested in being my running mate, I will take her

“She is a nice woman. But for the President, he should go home and rest. He has nothing to offer again,” he said

He also commented on the reinstatement of the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf by President Buhari after he was suspended for corrupt practices by the minister of health.

Agoro said the reinstatement was an insult to the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who had suspended the secretary after an allegation of financial impropriety.

“The reinstatement is wrong. It hurts me to the bone marrow that the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, is still staying in that office. What duty does he have in that office after being insulted? Agoro queried.