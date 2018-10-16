AGN: Adamawa Speaker receives 2018 Icon Award

The Adamawa state Chapter of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has decorated speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly (ADHA), Rt Hon Kabiru Mijinyawa as the 2018 Icon of Nollywood.

The Award is in recognition of his massive constituency projects, Youths and women empowerments, bills and laws, including motions and resolutions contributing to the development of Adamawa state.

The State Chairman of the organisation in Adamawa, Mr Jimmy Lot who represented the national President, while presenting the award appreciated Kabiru’s leadership skills of keeping the House together in unity of purpose, void of rancour and political crises.

According to him AGN is the body umbrella of Nollywood, a professional body of make believe home videos in Nigeria on yearly basis recognises people who are making huge impacts in the leadership scene of the country.

”Today we want to be parts of those help in making your names in the sands of times as a leader in the state house of assembly of our dear state, you are stabilizer of the house politics with people focused bills counting to your leadership style.” Lot said

Jimmy continued that no doubt Kabiru clinched the APC ticket in just concluding party primaries with landslide. It is all as a results of massive Constituency projects, laws, bills and empowerment programmes he provides to hundreds of Youths and women, including the less privileged people in his constituency.

“Speaker Sir, with all this laudable achievements and the victory of clinching the APC ticket in the just concluding Primaries of your party is a congratulatory message of victory awaits you in 2019.” He added

Mijinyawa while responding to the award appreciate the leadership of AGN at the national level for finding him worthy for conspicuous award that recognised his leadership traits as a speaker and a lawmaker.

He assured AGN of his total support in all their plans in the State, his doors are open to attend to their needs. He advocated the making of good home videos that will promote peace and unity, revive the good socio-culture, ethics and values of Adamawa State.