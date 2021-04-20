Agila responsible for Ngbo killing, says Gov Umahi

By Kenneth Onuoha

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has accused the people of Agila in Benue State of being responsible for the recent attack and killing that took place at Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local government of Ebonyi state.

Umahi disclosed this on Tuesday, while Briefing Journalists after the enlarged state security Council meeting held at the Executive chambers Government House, Abakaliki.

It would be recalled that two people were killed while several buildings burnt during the Ngbo attack.

Umahi who expressed dismay over the level of killings in the state ordered the security agencies to confront any Herdsmen with AK- 47 riffle, saying that the ban on open grazing still remains to enforce.

Meanwhile, a renewed hostilities in the early hours of Wednesday, have claimed the lives of two People over a boundary dispute between Ezilo and Iyionu communities in the Ishielu local government area of the State.