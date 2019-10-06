Abuja – The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, has called on the Nigerian Law School to endeavour to contribute part of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the national purse.



Idris made the call in a statement signed by the Spokesman, office of the AGF, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, on Sunday in Abuja, when a delegation from the Nigerian Law School visited him.

Idris said the national purse from where government funds its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), is a pool of contributions from various sources, thus the Nigerian Law School should be able to contribute its own quota, no matter how meager.



“From the revenue the Nigerian Law School is generating, are you contributing to the national purse? the little you contribute will help increase the revenue of government.



“The Nigerian Law School should contribute in its modest way by giving something back. The institution raises revenue, so something should be given back,” he said.

Responding to requests by the delegation, the AGF said the request for increased funding, capturing of the institution’s staff into the IPPIS platform and release of pending funds would be looked into and resolved.



He commended the delegation for the visit, which he said was the first by the management of the institution, and that this would cement the relationship between the institution and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.



Earlier, the Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma, informed the AGF of the challenges facing the institution and sought his assistance to resolve them.



Chiroma had among other things, requested for increased funding of the institution and integration of some staff recently employed by the institution into the IPPIS platform. (NAN)