Agency lauds Gov. Ishaku over payment of Counterpart Funds — Daily Times Nigeria

Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo.

The Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA) has lauded Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku over the Agency’s success stories since its inception.

The Executive Secretary, TSPHCDA Alh. Aminu Jauro Hassan, who stated this Wednesday while fielding questions from Journalists in Jalingo said Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku was consistent in the payment of Counterpart Funds for the Agency.

Aminu Jauro Hassan who also said TSPHCDA has a core mandate of delivering health care services to the people of the State further explained that the Agency’s record of achievements increased tremendously in 2015 when Ishaku assumed office as the Governor of the State.

The Executive Secretary, who spoke on some of the Agency’s achievements during the period under review disclosed that during the Governor’s first tenure, about 650 Hard-to-Reach Settlements in the State were visited with comprehensive primary health care delivery services free of charge.

He stated that the Agency, in collaboration with the Canadian Government, through UNICEF and with the help of Counterpart Fund paid by the Governor, successfully implemented the Programme three years ago.

TSPHCDA boss also emphasized that the Agency implemented the Nigeria State Health Investment Project (NSHIP) in Eight Local Governments, covering about Ninety Health Care Centres.

“We repositioned them in terms of both human and infrastructural development to an appreciable level”,

“They are working 24 hours with all the components of medical equipment and trained personnel”,

“As a State, we have also contributed to the elimination of white poliovirus” he added.

All. Hassan further noted that the Agency successfully partnered with different Organizations like UNICEF, T.Y. Danjuma Foundation, the Challenge Initiative, among others restating that it was a result of the Agency’s track record in Taraba that attracted the presence of the above mentioned Voluntary Organisations to the State.

He added that the Organizations came with capacity buildings, training, and many others for the Staff of the Agency, which he attested accelerated the performance of the State Primary Health Care in achieving the desired objectives in different difficult areas.

“We have successfully reduced maternal morbidity and mortality rates with the Agency’s facilities through training and retraining of our existing health personnel”,

“Governor Ishaku has also released a Counterpart Fund to the tune of One Hundred Million Naira for the State to benefit from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund through the Three Gateways of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme and the State Emergency Gateway from the State Ministry of Health”, he said.

He also told Journalists about the establishment of the State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme in Jalingo adding that it was replicated from Rwanda through a Study Tour with Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku.