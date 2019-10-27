Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) has embarked on development projects worth over N39.1 million in some communities across three Local Government Areas in the state.

Malam Momoh Dauda, General Manager of the agency, on Saturday at Ohunene in Ajaokuta Local Government Area, flagged-off commencement of work on the projects, supported by the World Bank under its Community and Social Development Project (CSDP).

210 bandits repent in Sokoto — Commissioner

Dauda, who was represented by Mr Ayo Oludare, Acting Manager, Monitoring and Evaluation, said that over 100 communities applied to the agency for assistance but only 22 of them met the requirements and were granted.

At Ohunene/Ukako Community Development, the CSDP approved two micro projects, a clinic and a Skills Acquisition Centre that would gulp a total of N9.609 million.

Community Project Monitoring Committee (CPMC) of Ohunene community received a draft of N1.572 million as first tranche for the execution of the skills acquisition centre project.

At Ebiya, also in Ajaokuta Local Government, the General Manager flagged-off a work on a Skills Acquisition Centre and Motorised Borehole projects for Ebiya Widows’ Group, to assuage their lingering economic challenges and water scarcity.

Dauda said N5.5 million was approved for the centre while the motorised borehole would gulp about 4 million.

Ajaokuta Local Government Administrator, Mustapha Aka’aba, represented by the council supervisor on Budget and Planning, Abdulsalam Hassan, thanked the Agency for the gesture and pledged continued support of the council to the widows.

Gender Officer of the LGA, Hajia Barikisu Musa, thanked the team of the CSDA, the State Government and the World Bank for considering the plight of widows.

Oboroke-Uvete Widows’ Group in Okehi Local Government Area of the state also secured approval for the construction of a Skills Acquisition Centre and a Clinic.

Dauda said the skills centre and clinic projects were expected to cost N9.9 million.

Ogale-Idi-Oro community in Ijumu Local Government also secured approval for two projects, namely, a clinic and drainage facility at a total cost of N9.8 million.

Dauda urged benefiting communities and the traditional rulers to cooperate with the committees overseeing work on the projects to ensure success of the exercise.

“Their success is your success; I want you to see these projects as your personal pet projects,” he advised.(NAN)