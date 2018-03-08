AGCO to groom 20 African youths in agricultural value addition

AGCO, a worldwide manufacturer, and distributor of agricultural equipment is set to groom 20 youths in the value-adding processes of agriculture under its new training scheme, AGCO Agribusiness Qualification (AAQ).

The training programme, a joint effort of AGCO, Strathmore Business School (SBS) Nairobi, Harper Adams University UK and Kenya-based The Bridge Africa, is targeted at developing youths in leadership and strategic expertise in African agriculture.

Besides preparing graduates for employment, the accredited two-year agribusiness programme would provide successful candidates the opportunity to joining AGCO and its partners.

Speaking at the event launch, Gary Collar, AGCO senior vice president and general manager, Asia-Pacific and Africa, said: “This is an important day for agribusiness education in Africa and I warmly congratulate our new students on gaining their places on the programme. The AAQ was initiated by AGCO as a direct response to attract and develop young talent in the crucial agribusiness sector. Together with our partners, we are making a long-term commitment to address the management skills shortage. We are determined to foster the expertise required to work successfully in the agricultural supply chain and tackle the current recruitment challenges our industry faces here.”

According to Nuradin Osman, AGCO vice president and general manager, Africa, said: “The AAQ programme is a catalyst for change in the agribusiness sector across Africa. We are all very proud and excited to see our vision for a new qualification become reality and wish our new students every success in their endeavours.”

Businessamlive