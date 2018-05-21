Agbakoba, Balewa, others to adopt political platform for NIM in Abuja today

…Initiate rainbow coalition for Ekiti 2018 guber elections

Conveners of Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) popularly known as the fresh breed third force movement in Nigeria have announced their plans to adopt the anchoring political party of their grand alliance for the 2019 elections this week in Abuja.

Addressing the press on Sunday in Abuja, according to a release signed by Olubori Obafemi Isah, of NIM Media, the Movement’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Nasser Kura said talks with Labour Party (LP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), United Progressive Party (UPP) among others in the proposed alliance for the 2019 elections will be finalised in Abuja on Tuesday with the adoption of an anchoring party as the face of NIM.

“NIM is about to actualise the vision of its conveners as a fresh breed ideological platform conceived to reorder the political culture and governance system of Nigeria by adopting a credible political party towards the engagement of the 2019 elections.

“Our coalition talks with like minded political parties in the last two months will be cemented by the National Executive Council (NEC) of NIM on Tuesday in Abuja with a two pronged decision of adopting a credible political party for NIM as well as formalising NIM electoral alliance with like minded political parties such as Labour Party, Social Democratic Party, Action Democratic Party, United Progressive Party towards a grand coalition for a New Nigeria.”

Kura said those expected to be at the Tuesday meeting, which will be jointly presided over by Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN and Dr Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa are members of the National Executive Council and Steering Committee, Zonal and State Coordinators as well as Principal Officers of the National Secretariat of NIM.

He also hinted that the meeting will consider adopting a rainbow coalition in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State which is most likely to be anchored on the Action Democratic Party (ADP) with the formidable collaboration with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Labour Party (LP) in ensuring that the fresh breed third force movement deliver Ekiti from the manipulation and misrule of “stomach infrastructure” foisted on the Ekiti people