Agbaje denies dumping PDP for APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 elections in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje, has denied reports that he has dumped the opposition party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Media aide to the PDP candidate, Felix Oboagwina, who made the denial on Wednesday in Lagos, described social media posts that Agbaje had left the PDP to join the APC as untrue.

According to him, the posts that Agbaje had joined APC have featured prominently on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook in the past few days.

In his reaction, Oboagwina described the reports as fake news, saying they were figments of the imaginations of the authors, adding that Agbaje was still very much in PDP and that there was no way he could have joined APC on social media.

“There is nothing like that, nothing like that at all. He is still in PDP; he has not defected. How can people say he has defected on social media? He is too big for that; he is in PDP,” Oboagwina said.

When asked if there were plans by his principal to dump the PDP for APC, he answered in the negative.

Daily Times recalls that this is not the first time Agbaje is debunking reports of dumping the PDP for APC. Shortly after the governorship election in March, reports went viral that Agbaje had dumped the PDP for APC over differences with party elders.

However, the PDP candidate swiftly denied the development in a press statement issued by Oboagwina, who was director of media of his campaign organisation.