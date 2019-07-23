Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have again invaded Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria in a protest that have pitched them against officers and men of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

Daily Times saw at Banex in Wuse 2 Abuja that Police and the Shiites are currently engaged in serious shootout as all shops in Banex and other business complexes within the area have been locked by their owners for fear of being hit by stray bullet.

Clashes between the Shiites and Police led to the killing of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, a reporter with Channels TV and others on the side of IMN members