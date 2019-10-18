Members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ites have disclosed plans to embark on their annual nationwide Arba’een symbolic trek on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa, the IMN however, assured that the symbolic trek will be peaceful and devoid of any attempt to disrupt the right of safe passage to other road users, adding there would be no cause for alarm over the Arba’een trek.

Musa however, alleged security agents may attack the trekkers like they did last year, saying that “although, some state governments and the federal government have been plotting evil against our peaceful Arba’een trek and commemoration of Imam Husain (AS), we pray that Allah thwarts and frustrate their evil plans as he has done in the past.

“Last year’s Arba’een trek was met with gunfire from the elite Guards Brigade in Abuja, where 57 people were killed. Up till today, the federal government has stubbornly refused to brief the public on the actual reason behind such a barbaric massacre on its citizens and has not initiated any investigation.

“Even though the military made spurious claims to justify the killings it perpetrated on October 28-29, 2018, the video from the march clearly contradicts those claims.

“The melee began that day as more than 1, 000 Arba’een trekkers approached a military check-point. Soldiers arrived to block off the road. An armoured vehicle with high-calibre weapons patrolled the highway.

“After soldiers began to fire, they targeted protesters fleeing the chaos. Many of the injured were shot in the back or legs as they were seeking for where to dock and hide, with some shot at close range on the head, chest and stomach.

“Just of recent, Nigeria’s inspector general of police stated in the media concerning the Arba’een by Shiites that they will be treated like terrorists. This is a clear indication that this year’s Arba’een trek will be attacked by the security like that of last year or that of the Ashura which took place almost 40 days ago, during which several people were killed in each case.

“This is a clear violation of our fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution. How can an unarmed group of people be termed as terrorists? It has never happened anywhere except here in Nigeria.”

He however, said the IMN is not unaware of the antagonisms shown to them by certain people because of the Arba’een commemoration on foot.