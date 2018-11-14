Again, Senate adjourns for one week

…as Saraki seeks speedy completion of oversight functions

The Senate on Tuesday once again adjourned plenary for one week due to inability of the senators to form quorum.

As against a quorum of 37 senators, only 20 were present in the red Chamber that necessitated the upper Chamber to revert to Order 10(3) of its rule which says sitting should be adjourned should the number of senators present at any siiting is not up to one- third of total number of senators.

This is in consonance with Chapter 5 Part 1 Section 54 of the 1999 Constitution which says “The quorum of the Senate and House of Representatives shall be one-third of all the members of the legislative house concerned”.

The business of the day started at 10.55 am with prayers and adoption of proceedings of the last sitting.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, attributed the absence of many senators to ongoing oversight functions being carried out by members of the different Senate Standing Committees as well as special ad-hoc committees.

He, however, urged members of the different committees concerned to fast-track their assignments and tidy up their reports before next Tuesday sitting.

Senate Minority Whip, Philip Aduda, who cited Order 10(3), noticed that the number of members present was insufficient to carry out the business of the day.

His motion was seconded by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Moving the motion for adjournment, the Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said the Senate should stand out all items on the Order Paper till the next legislative day, which is Tuesday November 20, 2018.

His motion was seconded by Emnanuel Bwacha and plenary was adjourned at 11.05 am.

Present at plenary include Senate President, Bukola Saraki, his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan. Others were senators Abu Ibrahim, Joshua Lidani, Emmanuel Paulker, Rafiu Ibrahim, Emmanuel Bwacha, Philip Aduda, and Francis Alimekhena.