…Rescue 19 pregnant girls, four children

Barely one week after arresting two suspects for running a baby factory in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, operatives of the Lagos State police command, have uncovered another baby factory on No. 14 Adisa Street, Ayanwale area of Ikotun, Lagos.

The baby factory which operated as a maternity home was uncovered by the operatives from the Ishirin Osun Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Chike Ibe, a Chief Superintendent of Police.

It was gathered that the police team, stormed the area on September 19, 2019, at 4 p.m., arresting two prime suspects, Happiness Ukwuoma, 40, and Sherifat Ipeya, 54, while the principal suspect, identified as Madam Oluchi, from Imo state fled.

19 young girls between ages 15 and 28 were also rescued from the hideout, while further investigations led to the rescue of four children from four different locations in the state.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the suspects who operated as nurses did not have any formal training in nursing. They also recruited the young from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and the Imo States, with a promise to help them find domestic help jobs in Lagos.

The gang also had male accomplices, who get the girls pregnant, and when they give birth, the babies are sold to potential buyers for N300,000 or N500,000 depending on the sex.

Elkana Bala, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, said the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing principal suspect.

Bala said, “ Acting on the strength of information from a reliable source, detectives from Ishii Osun Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Chike Ibe, stormed a building at No 14 Adisa Street Ayanwale Area, Ikotun in Lagos, suspected to be used for child trafficking. 19 pregnant girls ages 15 and 28 were rescued.

“ Four kids were also rescued. They were recovered from four different locations. They include No. 32 Owosho Street, Governor Road, Ikotun ; No. 29 Olugbeyohun Street, Olakunle Bus Stop Abaranja; No 4/6 Anomo Street, Abaranja and the address mentioned above.

The pregnant women were brought from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and Imo States. Two suspects namely Happiness Ukwuoma and Sherifat Ipeya were arrested in connection with the case.

“ The suspects did not receive formal medical training but operate as nurses. The suspects are natives of Imo and Epe, Lagos States respectively. The Command has launched a manhunt of the principal suspect Madam Oluchi from Mbano, Imo State. She is a mother of five.

The young women were mostly abducted by the suspects for the purpose of getting them pregnant and selling the babies to potential buyers. The girls were tricked with employment as domestic staff to Lagos.

“ Boys are sold for N500,000 and girls for N300,000. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has visited the scene and ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case.”

He further stated that the Command is working with other agencies and stakeholders in rehabilitating and resettling the pregnant girls and the babies, while Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court.