By Peter Fowoyo, Lagos

The planned arraignment of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Nigeria Limited, Innocent Chukwuma and three others before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos could not go ahead on Friday as the defendants again refused to show up in court despite the warrant of arrest issued against them.

Justice Ayokunle Faji had earlier this week ordered the trio of Chukwuma, Charles Chukwu and Anajekwu Sunny to appear before him yesterday, but they all failed to turn up for possible arraignment.

The inspector-general of police has slammed a four -count-charge of conspiracy, forgery and fraud to the tune of N2.4 billion against the Innoson chief executive and others in the charge marked FHC/L/565c/2015 and filed by the prosecutor, Julius Ajakaiye, a deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

However, due to their persistent refusal to come to the court for the purpose of taking their plea, the court presided over by Justice Ayokunle Faji on June 24, granted prosecution’s application to issue warrant of arrest against the defendants to be produced in court for their arraignment and the trial was adjourned till today.

When the matter came up yesterday, the prosecutor Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) leading other counsel informed Justice Faji that on June 24, the court ordered warrant of arrest to be issued and served on the first defendant, Innocent Chukwuma, second defendant, Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited and the third defendant, Charles Chukwu and Anajekwu Sunny to compel their appearance in the court.

Chief Ayotunde said the prosecution has just been able to obtain the original copy of the warrant and intend to execute same on the named defendants.

He also said he was gratified that the defendants are represented by their counsel to aid and accelerate the course of justice, adding that he is not sure if Chief George Uwechue (SAN) will be willing to assist in locating the defendants who are his clients so that the warrant can be executed.

The defendants’ counsel, Chief George Uwechue (SAN) in his response told the court that consequent upon the ruling of the court on June 24, the first, second and fifth defendants have each filed an appeal against the ruling and also filed a motion on notice for an order staying the execution of the warrant or in the alternative dismissing the warrant for it was given out of jurisdiction.

He said the defence is yet to serve the other parties and further informed the court that the second motion which was also dated June 26 is also seeking for a relief striking out the proceedings of the court on June 24 for lack of jurisdiction.

Responding, Chief Ayorinde (SAN) said the first question to be asked is where are the defendants, adding that “do they want them to come here or be smoked out which may not be necessary.”

He said that the defendants can file any motion in this world as many as they like, but that under Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), no court can stop any court from proceeding with criminal matters before it.

“My learned friends are here and should explain the whereabouts of their clients. My Lord, I urge the court to give us a short adjournment for the arraignment of the defendants,” the counsel stated, adding that for the defendants to be asking the court to hear their motions, they should first be brought to court as anything short of that is making mockery of the judicial system which must not be tolerated.

However, Justice Faji while reacting to the submission of the parties particularly, Chief Ayorinde’s submission for a date to arraign the defendants, said it would be proper to hear the defendants’ motions since they are challenging the proceedings of June 24 and also seeking to set aside the warrant for lack of Jurisdiction.

Consequently, Justice Faji adjourned the matter till September 23, 2019.