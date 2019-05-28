Again, Ganduje complies with gender equity policy, appoints 11 women as permanent secretaries

Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appointed 11 women as permanent secretaries in the state civil service out of a total of 30 of such positions.

The appointment is compliance with the national policy on gender equity under the affirmative action guidelines that says 30 percent of appointments should be reserved for women.

According to a statement dated 28 May, 2019, signed by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba and made available to Daily Times, the measure was also in pursuit of the Governor’s policy to empower and promote the cause of women in the state.

Garba said that that since inception, the Ganduje administration has favoured women in terms of appointment and economic empowerment.

The statement reaffirmed the Governor’s commitment to continued implementation of policies and programmes aimed at promoting the cause for women development.

‘’Women will be given their rightful position in the scheme of things as we get set for second term in office in terms of appointment into key positions, empowerment, initiation policies and programmes aimed at improving their livelihood through the strengthening of women related programmes,’’ the statement added.

The Commissioner also stated that Governor Ganduje welcomes all ideas aimed at ensuring effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders on ways and means to further promote the cause of women in the state.