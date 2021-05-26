Again, El-rufai Sacks political Adviser,18 other political appointees

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna



Again, Kaduna State Governor, Mall. Nasir El-Rufai has approved the disengagement of 19 political appointees including his political Adviser, in the first phase of public servants who will depart the public service, in continuation

of rightsizing the workforce.



A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, issued on Wednesday, said that affected appointees include two Special Advisers, a Deputy Chief of Staff, and several Special Assistants

”Malam Nasir El-Rufai has thanked the departing officials for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours,” the statement further said.

According to the statement, Bala Yunusa Mohammed, Deputy Chief of Legislative Staff (DCOSL) Halima Musa Nagogo, Special Assistant to DCOSL, and Umar Abubakar, another Special Assistant to DCOSL, are among those sacked.

The statement further stressed that Ben Kure, Special Adviser Political, Mustapha Lynda Nyusha, and Jamilu Gwarzala Dan Mutum, Special Assistants to the Special Adviser Political will also exit the service, including Umar Haruna, a Special Assistant Political.

The list of those affected also includes Special Adviser Social Development Zainab Shehu, Special Assistant to the Special Adviser Stephen Hezron and Mohammed Bello Shuaibu, Senior Special Assistant Stakeholders Relations, including Senior Special Assistant on Youth Aliyu Haruna.

Also on the list are Halima Idris, Special Assistant Creative Arts, Engr Aliyu Alhaji Salihu, Director General of Public Procurement Authority, Special Assistant Community Relations Ashiru Zuntu and Saida Sa’ad, a Senior Special Assistant.

According to the statement, Special Assistant Programmes Elias Yahaya and Special Assistant to the Secretary to Kaduna State Government Tasiu Suleiman Yakaii are on the list, so are the Special Assistant on Economic Matters Samuel Hadwayah and Ahmed Mohammed Gero, Senior Special Assistant Environment.