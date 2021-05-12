Again, Boko Haram launch heavy attack, kills many in Maiduguri

By Dilibe Michael

Boko Haram launched a major assault in Maiduguri on Tuesday evening.

According to military reports, insurgents stormed the Jiddari general area of town on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., firing shots into the air.

Giwa Barracks, a military detention center, is located in the state.

Terrorists also invaded some parts of Jiddari Polo near Federal High Court of Justice in Maiduguri.

READ ALSO: Federal Govt moves to adjust petroleum-pricing template

Sources said gunshots and explosions could be heard in the city, while some flying bullet got one civilian.

In North-Eastern Nigeria, Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions.

The Nigerian military has consistently asserted that the insurgency has been largely defeated and that the insurgency is no longer a threat.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay ambush on their path.