Again Bandits wasted 3 in Chikun LG in Kaduna — Daily Times Nigeria

By Idibi Gabriel

Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked a commercial vehicle around Yakwo village in Chikun local government area and killed three-passenger, Kaduna security report update for late Saturday has revealed.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement availed Sunday morning, stated that those killed are Rilwanu Mohammed, Mardiyya Ibrahim and Ja’afaru Makarfi respectively.

The release stated that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state expressed sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by bandits while sending condolences to their families.

He stated that Investigations into the incidents “are in progress, as troops intensify patrols in the general areas.

Recalled that indigenous Adara tribes had recently revealed that Fulani herdsmen are the ones killing and not bandits as painted by the media.